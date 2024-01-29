Backbone Death Stranding limited edition phone controller



A partnership has been announced between Backbone, known for its gaming accessories, and Kojima Productions, the studio behind the critically acclaimed title “Death Stranding.” Together, they have unveiled a special edition gaming phone controller that is sure to captivate the hearts of gamers everywhere: the Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition. This collaboration represents Backbone’s inaugural venture into the realm of custom gaming hardware and is specifically tailored for the Death Stranding Directors Cut on iOS platforms.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Those who purchase this exclusive controller will be treated to a complimentary copy of the game, which can be enjoyed on a range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This offer not only adds value to the purchase but also allows gamers to dive into the Death Stranding universe with ease.

The Backbone One controller is a marvel of design, boasting compatibility with the latest iPhone 15 as well as Android devices that feature a USB-C connection. It has been meticulously crafted to enhance the gaming experience across various operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The controller’s D-pad has undergone a redesign to offer gamers heightened precision, a critical factor in navigating the complex landscapes of DEATH STRANDING. Additionally, the controller comes equipped with magnetic adapters, ensuring a secure fit for a wide array of phone cases.

Death Stranding Directors Cut Game

However, this unique gaming accessory will be released in limited quantities on a global scale. The initial sales will kick off in the United States and Japan, with the option for international shipping to cater to the global gaming community. For those eager to get their hands on this limited edition controller, it is essential to stay informed. Backbone encourages interested buyers to monitor the Backbone App for details on how to redeem their purchase. Furthermore, Backbone will provide regular updates via email and blog posts to keep enthusiasts in the loop about the latest developments.

The Death Stranding Directors Cut is not just a game; it’s an experience that weaves an intricate narrative with supernatural elements. The Backbone One controller has been engineered to immerse players even deeper into the game’s enigmatic world. With the limited availability of this controller, gamers are advised to act swiftly to secure their piece of gaming history. The partnership between Backbone and Kojima Productions invites players to embark on an epic journey to save humanity, with the Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition phone controller as their trusted companion.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals