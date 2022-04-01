Death Stranding Directors Cut PC vs PS5 performance analysis

Now the Death Stranding Directors Cut is available on PC systems after previously being launched on the PlayStation 5 you might be interested to know what differences in graphics quality and gameplay you can expect from the two different versions. Well Digital Foundry have wasted no time putting together a comparison, pitting the PC vs PS5 in a graphics breakdown allowing you to see first-hand the frame rates and performance you can expect when playing the game either on your computer or PlayStation 5 console.

PC vs PS5

“The Death Stranding Director’s Cut has appeared on PC, effectively delivering a carbon copy port of the existing PlayStation 5 rendition of the game. In addition to new content, PS5 brought with it minor graphics enhancements and 60fps modes – something that PC already did. So in a sense, this isn’t as huge an upgrade – but it is a chance to take a look at how a PS5 cross-gen game scales up against a range of PC GPUs… so that’s what Alex did!

PLEASE NOTE that while the PS5 vs GPU comparisons are fun, we would recommend RTX users utilise DLSS, which has image quality improvements over native rendering along with a big performance increase. “

Source : Digital Foundry

