Death Stranding Directors Cut lands on PC

Gamers patiently waiting for the Death Stranding Directors Cut to be released on PC you will be pleased to know that it is now available from Steam and the Epic Games store. Providing the “Definitive Directors Cut”. The PC release includes higher frame rate, photo mode and ultrawide monitor support as well as all cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Players also have the ability to connect with others worldwide using the Social Strand System.

Death Stranding Directors PC

All copies of the game will also additionally include:

• “Selections From ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

• Backpack Patches

• Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Gold)

• BB pod customization (Chiral Gold)

• Power Gloves (Gold)

• Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Silver)

• BB pod customization (Omnireflector)

• Power Gloves (Silver)

“From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded in this definitive DIRECTOR’S CUT. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?”

Source : Steam

