PlayStation Backbone One Edition phone controller launches for Android and iOS

Backbone has today announced the launch of its new PlayStation Backbone One Android controller. The officially licensed phone controller, is now available for both iOS and Android gamers internationally. Following on from the launch of the iOS version back in July 2022 Backbone has today announced the launch of its Android phone controller.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for both iOS and Android is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom at launch, with more countries to follow.

PlayStation Backbone One phone controller

“The look and feel of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition was brought to life by our design team in collaboration with the brilliant minds at PlayStation. The elegant colors, materials, and finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller, all the way down to the transparent face buttons and its visually distinctive, floating appearance. It feels right at home with the other products in the PS5 lineup, like the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.”

“Backbone One is the gaming essential for PlayStation on iPhone. If you have access to broadband internet and a PS5 or PS4 console, plug an iPhone into the Backbone One and instantly start playing your PS5 and PS4 games with the power of the PS Remote Play app—whether that’s out and about or even elsewhere in the home.”

Source : Sony



