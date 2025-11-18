Phomemo PM64D: The New Generation Touchscreen Shipping Label Printer Balancing Speed and Portability

From home label makers to compact thermal printers, Phomemo has built its brand around portability and ease of use. On the consumer side, models like the label maker D30, M110, M02, and tattoo stencil printer M08F have proven the company’s success in creating small yet powerful, ink-free, and eco-friendly devices.

Earlier, Phomemo introduced its popular touchscreen portable thermal printers (mainly for label applications), bringing intuitive control to palm-sized devices.

Now, the brand is taking that same design philosophy into a more business-driven arena with the PM64D — a new generation touchscreen Shipping Label Printer made for e-commerce sellers, small warehouses, and independent sellers alike.

Positioned as a smarter, more compact shipping label printer with a touchscreen, the Phomemo PM64D starts a new era of shipping printing by combining a smart touchscreen, true portability, and high-speed performance in one compact device.

Design and Core Features

The Phomemo PM64D follows a straightforward design philosophy to make label printing faster, more intuitive, and less intrusive on your workspace. Imagine the power of a full-speed shipping label printer that’s no larger than a smartphone. Whether it’s a fixed desk setup or a small packing station that needs to move around, this printer fits right in.

Clear Touchscreen Control

The most noticeable upgrade this time is the addition of a smart touchscreen interface. Users can check Bluetooth connection status, label calibration, and QR setup guidance directly on the display, eliminating the need for constant back-and-forth adjustments on a computer or phone. It lowers the learning curve dramatically, especially for busy small-business owners and first-time sellers.

One-Tap Reprint

Another handy addition made possible by the touchscreen is One-Tap Reprint. With a single tap, users can instantly reprint their last label, no need to reconnect the device or resend files from a computer or phone. It’s ideal for repetitive tasks such as batch label printing or test prints, streamlining the workflow and eliminating repetitive steps.

Smaller Size, Same Performance

Understanding that workspace is often limited for small sellers, Phomemo has designed the PM64D to measure just 6.6 × 3.2 × 2.9 inches, about 20 percent smaller than most shipping label printers, roughly the size of a smartphone.

Weighing only 1.12 pounds, it’s light enough to move around with ease. A detachable label stand keeps rolls organized, folding neatly when not in use and staying steady when it’s time to print.

One-Second 4 × 6-Inch Labels

The PM64D delivers an impressive pace, printing a standard 4 × 6-inch shipping label in just one second. Its 203 DPI thermal output keeps barcodes, addresses, and shipping details sharp and legible, helping businesses handle large volumes of orders with accuracy and consistency.

Bluetooth and USB-C Dual Connectivity

The Phomemo PM64D adapts to different workflows. For bulk jobs, a wired USB connection offers steady performance; for quick tasks, Bluetooth lets you print straight from a phone or tablet. The addition of a USB-C port also means smoother compatibility with modern laptops and mobile devices, no extra adapters required.

Multi-Platform and Multi-Size Support

Compatible with major platforms including Amazon, Shopify, UPS, DHL, FedEx, and Etsy, the PM64D supports more than 20 different label sizes, from standard 4 × 6-inch shipping labels to 2-inch or 3-inch formats, with broad compatibility across various types of label paper. For e-commerce sellers, that means one compact printer can cover nearly every stage of shipping, from product tags to full-size mailing labels.

How It Fits Different Users

The Phomemo PM64D was built with a clear purpose: to save time for those who print labels every day but don’t have the patience to keep tweaking their printer settings.

For online sellers, it stays consistent even during peak hours; the one-label-per-second speed combined with Bluetooth phone connectivity keeps the shipping process smooth and uninterrupted.

For small business owners and entrepreneurs, its low-maintenance design means lower operating costs. With no cartridges to replace and no mess to clean up, it’s ready to use the moment it’s powered on, perfectly aligned with their daily workflow.

In warehouse or studio environments, the PM64D can also handle batch printing over USB, supporting multiple tasks such as inventory, product, or return labels.

Overall, the PM64D isn’t made for large enterprise systems but for small business owners and independent sellers who value flexibility, efficiency, and a compact footprint. Its balance of thoughtful features and practical usability positions it among the most user-focused options in its class.

Positioning and Design Evolution

In a market where label printers often compete on speed and specs, the Phomemo PM64D feels more natural, designed around how people actually work.

Instead of chasing specs, this new generation shipping label printer brings together a touchscreen, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity in a body no larger than a smartphone, which keeps operation simple and ensures broader compatibility.

Unlike Phomemo’s earlier models that focused on personal or creative use, the PM64D carries the brand’s “smaller and smarter” philosophy into more professional shipping and warehouse settings, marking a meaningful step forward in user interaction and overall experience.

About Phomemo

The Phomemo PM64D is now available on the brand’s official website and on Amazon.

As a leading name in portable thermal printing, Phomemo has grown from a 50-person startup into a global company with more than 2,000 employees and seven manufacturing facilities. Its products have reached users in 197 countries, with cumulative sales exceeding 6.85 million units.

With its steady focus on innovation and user experience, Phomemo continues to show strong potential in the market. The PM64D stands as the latest example of that spirit.



