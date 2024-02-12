Phison SSD storage for video surveillance systems unveiled

Phison Electronics, a notable player in the storage industry, has recently unveiled its latest solid-state drives (SSDs), the S12DI and S17T, which are specifically tailored for the video recording and surveillance markets. These new SSDs are designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-resolution video and surveillance systems, providing stable performance and essential power loss protection to guarantee that critical video data is recorded without interruption.

The introduction of these SSDs is a significant development for professionals in the video and surveillance fields. Phison has developed the S12DI and S17T with the unique requirements of these sectors in mind. The S12DI is aimed at the mid-to-high-end market, offering robust performance, while the S17T is positioned as a more budget-friendly option that still maintains the crucial sustained write performance needed for the constant data writing that surveillance systems require.

Video surveillance system SSD storage

These SSDs stand out with their impressive capabilities, including a maximum sustained performance rate of 500 MB/s, which allows for the rapid capture and storage of high-resolution video data. They are available in storage capacities reaching up to 7.68 TB, making them well-suited for extensive video archives. Phison’s confidence in the durability and longevity of these products is reflected in the warranty, which extends beyond three years.

Understanding the diverse environments in which surveillance systems operate, Phison has equipped these SSDs with support for a wide temperature range. This feature ensures that the drives function reliably, even in extreme conditions, which is often the case for systems located outdoors or in industrial settings.

One of the most critical aspects of these SSDs is their power loss protection. This feature is designed to protect ongoing video recordings in the event of a sudden power outage, preserving the data up to the last moment of power availability. This is particularly important in surveillance, where every second of footage could be vital.

Additionally, Phison provides its Smart Rescue software with these SSDs. This intelligent data recovery solution is included to protect against data loss. In the unfortunate event of a drive failure, this software offers users peace of mind, knowing that their valuable video data has a chance of being recovered.

With the release of the S12DI and S17T SSD solutions, Phison is addressing the growing needs for high-throughput and dependable storage in the video and surveillance industry. These SSDs are set to become essential components of high-resolution video and surveillance systems, offering the performance, capacity, and reliability that both manufacturers and end-users demand.

Phison’s new SSD offerings are engineered to support the evolving requirements of the video recording and surveillance sectors. They ensure that systems are well-equipped to handle both current and future challenges with cutting-edge storage technology. As the industry continues to grow and the need for reliable, high-capacity storage solutions becomes ever more critical, Phison’s latest products are poised to make a significant impact on the market.



