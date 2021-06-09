Phantom robotic chessboard with Open API from $399

Phantom is a new robotic chessboard crafted from wood and equipped with a hidden robotic arm that smoothly and efficiently moves the boards chess pieces allowing you to play with other chess players around the world remotely. Created by the team at Wonder Substance the wooden chess pieces will be created by hand in India and the board features an open API. “Direct your troops in battle with fast, responsive voice commands. Just like coming out a fantasy story, the pieces move autonomously as if they are enchanted. Marvel anyone by playing a hands-free chess game”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $399 or £282 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Phantom campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Phantom robotic chessboard project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the robotic chessboard, jump over to the official Phantom crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

