Phantom Canyon Intel NUC mini PC customized by Simply NUC



Simply NUC have unveiled their new Phantom Canyon, Intel NUC mini PC offering a customized system with a slim design and innovative features. The small form factor desktop mini PC includes enough power to play games as well as create content across four screens if required, thanks to the systems discrete graphics.

The Phantom Canyon mini PC is now available to preorder with prices starting from $1349 and shipping expected to take place during April 2021. For this price you will receive a mini PC equipped with a 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7, supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 Discrete Graphics w/ 6GB GDDR6 and 8 GB DDR4 Memory and equipped with a 128 GB SSD.

“Phantom Canyon delivers High-End Gaming Class Graphics in a cost-, power-, and space-efficient package. Featuring the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor making it perfect for Video Editing, Video Rendering, Graphics Editing, and Serious High End Business Applications, while running multiple applications at the same time. When the work is done and it’s time to play, the Phantom can play the latest and hottest games utilizing its NVIDIA® discrete graphics card. Its small size means you can take it with you for gaming or video editing on the go.

Phantom Canyon is perfect for gaming, streaming, and content creation with its discrete NVIDIA® GeForce RTX2060™ graphics card and up to 16TB of NVMe storage. Connect up to four 4K monitors via HDMI, mDP, and two high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports. Six more USB 3.2 Gen2 USB ports provide ample interfaces to your mechanical keyboard, game controllers, racing pedals, or even add a graphics tablet for editing and design. Enjoy high bandwidth communications with 2.5GB Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. The RGB top panel is customizable to mod for signature designs.

Take gaming to the next level with the ultra-sleek, super-small Intel® NUC 11 Enthusiast Mini PC. This Mini PC delivers incredible performance and is optimized for gaming with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and discrete NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-P graphics. At home or in a competition, the Phantom Canyon’s new cooling system won’t heat up the room, no matter how intense the gameplay gets.”

Source : Fanless Tech : Simply NUC

