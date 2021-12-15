Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its first fuel cell vehicle, the Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen and the car comes with a 10kWh battery and an electric motor, plus a hydrogen fuel cell.

The PEUGEOT hydrogen van stands out thanks to the perfect integration of the entire “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system in its engine compartment and underbody. The result: no compromise in terms of load volume, and a low centre of gravity, a guarantee of stability, safety and agility.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen can now start to be delivered. The first customer, which will be delivered before the end of the year holidays, is WATEA by MICHELIN, the young subsidiary dedicated to green mobility solutions in the MICHELIN group.

The e-EXPERT Hydrogen, which will go into production at the end of 2021, is the latest symbol of the brand’s “Extended power of choice” strategy, enabling customers to choose from a wide range of engines that are best suited to their specific needs.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric version goes to show the rapid deployment of the Peugeot EXPERT range’s electrified offer. Its production launch comes barely 15 months after the launch of the battery-powered e-EXPERT model in 2020, which was named International Van of the Year in early 2021 and is the sixth PEUGEOT vehicle to win this prestigious award since 1992.

The new Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen will apparently be available in the UK from 2023, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Peugeot, Autocar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals