Peugeot E-308 SW EV Estate now available to order

Peugeot has announced that it is starting to take orders on its new all-electric estate, the Peugeot E-308 SW, and the car starts at £41,250 on the road, there are several different trim levels available.

These include the Allure and GT Models and there is one EV model available for each trim level, the car is also available with petrol, diesel, and hybrid power options as well as the pure electric vehicle model.

The E-308 SW is PEUGEOT’s first fully electric estate, powered by an electric powertrain consisting of a 115kW (156hp) motor paired with a 54kWh battery providing a range of up to 254 miles (WLTP), and offering best-in-class efficiency with 4.93 miles per kWh. A heat pump is included as standard for greater efficiency and on-board comfort.

Drivers benefit from a choice of three driving modes, Eco, Normal and Sport, whilst the ‘Brake’ mode allows drivers to harness wasted energy when the accelerator pedal is released to optimise energy recovery. An onboard three-phase 11kW charger is included as standard, and a 20-80% charge takes less than 25 minutes with a 100kW DC rapid charger.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-308 SW electric vehicle over at the Peugeot website at the link below, the car is now available to order, The Allure model costs £41,250 and the GT costs £43,320.

Source Peugeot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals