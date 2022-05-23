Peugeot 9X8 will debut at FIA World Endurance Championship

Peugeot has announced that it will debut its new Peugeot 9X8 at the FIA World Endurance Championship at Monza in July.

This new Hypercar features a 2.6 litre bi-turbo v6 engine and it comes with a high-performance 200kW electric motor.

This ground-breaking Hypercar, which catches the eye at once due to the absence of a rear wing, conforms to the regulations that govern the ACO and FIA’s Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) category, which is more accessible than LMP1 but every bit as competitive. It is the perfect embodiment of PEUGEOT’s strategy, with a distinctive look characterised by a cat-like stance, uniquely sleek silhouette, forceful brand identity and the same familiar three-claw lighting signature as the manufacturer’s road-going models. As a shop window for PEUGEOT’s technological expertise in the fields of hybridisation and electrification – both key elements of the brand’s energy transition strategy –, it underscores the company’s commitment to excellence with regard to both its competitive endeavours and its customers. Striking designs, a passion for motorsport and technological excellence are effectively the three PEUGEOT values that guided this ambitious programme which marks the brand’s return to endurance racing, with a particular focus on the Le Mans 24 Hours, an extraordinary event that has few rivals when it comes to evaluating and validating innovative ideas and technologies.

Source Peugeot

