Gentle Lemur pet bed ptotects your pet from parasites, germs, and mold from $79

Pet beds are a notorious breeding ground for parasites, germs, and mold, the Gentle Lemur Pet Bed’s patented Advanced TPU Coating provides an affordable solution for pet owners. TPU is a special Thermoplastic Polyurethane with an extremely compact nano-structure. It works as a “protective membrane” to fully block the invasion of germs and parasites, which is the key to eliminating unpleasant smells, bugs gersm and more, allowing your pet a more comfortable sleeping arrangement rather than jumping up on your bed, couch or dresser.

Early bird pledges are available from $79 offering a considerable saving of the recommended retail price of $145 which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end. Worldwide shipping is expected to commence during December 2020.

“The Gentle Lemur Pet Bed is the only ultra-dense memory foam pet bed on the market that is truly washable inside and out. The bed is cleaned and dried almost instantly. The unique nest-like 3D structure is orthopedically engineered to cater to dogs and cats natural behaviors and brings unprecedented comfort to them. “

“Pet beds are hotbeds for parasites, germs, and mold, especially pet beds without a cleanable insert. Haunted by the unending smell, even our fur babies get fed up with their bedding. No wonder they eventually take over our couches, beds, or even our dresser drawers.”

