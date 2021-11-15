OhTeavor magnetic tea infuser brews the perfect cup of tea

One issue when brewing the perfect cup of tea is removing the teabag, or loose leaf tea from your cup once it has steeped to your preferred taste. One unique solution to this has been created by the team at PONG Product Design using magnets. The OhTeavor magnetic tea infuser allows you to control how strong or weak the flavour of your tea without spilling half your tea over your table work surface as you remove a soggy teabag or loose tea contain. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

OhTeavor brews the perfect cup of tea

“To brew a perfect cup of tea, select your favourite loose tea, infuse with premium quality water, and let the magic happen in your tea pot. Committed to bring you easy access to adjusting the tea flavor of your personal preference, we are mindful of the entire brewing experience that takes tea tasting to a new level. It is not only about how it tastes now, but also how you are aware of its color, aroma, and the essence of tea culture. OhTeavor’s magnet is carefully selected which can withstand high temperature which will not lose its magnetism. “

If the OhTeavor crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the OhTeavor magnetic tea brewer project watch the promotional video below.

“Brewing a high quality of tea used to take time, effort and lots of stuff, that just takes up space in your kitchen drawer. Taking out, putting back in and finding a place for a wet tea infuser always turn out to be a mess… We LOVE TEA as much as you do. We have been thinking about it all the time even looking at people cleaning windows OhTeavor is inspired by magnetic window cleaner, A simple, yet disruptive idea, that will revolutionise the way you enjoy high quality tea. “

“OhTeavor has been designed with the tea-lover at heart. The base designed to ensure the ball rolls easily and evenly to enhance and reveal the full taste and aroma of the tea. We improved the features and made use of the advantages of food grade silicone. We unified the lid into one seamless piece that will entirely prevent water from going in. Its integrated structure and ergonomic grip allows much smoother control of the tea brewing and taste adjusting process”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic tea brewer, jump over to the official OhTeavor crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

