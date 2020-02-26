MOD Dwarf compact yet powerful powerful pedal controller

MOD Dwarf is a new pedal controller designed to provide musicians with unprecedented patching freedom, new plugins for download every month, and plenty of power use as many simultaneous plugins as you wish. Check out the introductory video below learn more. A number of features of the MOD Dwarf pedal controller include :

– It facilitates access to open-source technology

– It allows bringing plugins to gigs in a stage-ready, very compact box.

– It transforms this experience, already present in MOD products, much cheaper than we were able to provide until this point.

“The world of digital multi-effects and simulators has managed to offer great sounds in the past decade. But it still imposes a lot of limitations on how guitarists can assemble their setups. Unless you want to spend thousands of dollars or go around with devices that are immense.The new MOD Dwarf offers unprecedented patching freedom, new plugins for download every month, and plenty of power to use as many simultaneous plugins as you want.This is an open platform for effects, amp simulations, cabinets, virtual instruments, synthesizers, and MIDI utilities and everything else you would like to install and bring along with you inside a standalone device.”

Earlybird pledges are available from €255 or roughly $365 or £214 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price. If goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

