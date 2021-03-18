Team Group T-CREATE introduces new DDR4 and PCIe 4 SSD

Team Group has expanded their range of DDR 4 memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage this week introducing the new Team Group T-CREATE EXPERT DDR4 OC10L desktop memory, CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 SSD, and CLASSIC DDR4 10L laptop memory.

The T-Create Expert DDR4 OC10L UDIMM not only has up to 32 GB of capacity per module but also an overclocking feature that automatically increases its frequency to 3600 MHz, providing worry-free overclocking with stable, high-frequency performance. It comes in a titanium grey finish that exudes the tasteful minimalism of the EXPERT product line. In addition, the memory uses a 10-layer PCB with a specialized anti-noise design for better processing capability, allowing creators to work on tasks simultaneously, whether it be producing animation, video editing, or converting large files. It substantially improves work efficiency and excels in multitasking during creative projects.

The T-Create Classic PCIe 4.0 SSD is a solid state drive tailored for multi-tasking, combining excellent performance and an aesthetic design. Supporting the latest M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 high-performance interface with read/write speeds of up to 5,000/4,400 MB/s, it is a 40% faster performance than Gen3x4 SSDs. With this upgrade, waiting time for file conversions is significantly reduced. Creators can enjoy a faster and smoother experience when using architectural design and 3D rendering software, such as SketchUp or Lumion, and feel a peace of mind as it is equipped with a highly stable controller and custom firmware, making it the best SSD for protecting precious creations.

The T-Create Classic SO-DIMM DDR4 10L. is a single stick has a large capacity of up to 32 GB and allows creators to run multiple demanding operations simultaneously. It comes with a classic-styled spreader and also utilizes a 10-layer PCB with an anti-noise design for better processing capability and providing more stable operations, checking all the boxes for an excellent portable memory upgrade. The module has been rigorously tested to ensure compatibility and stability. It can support up to the latest 27″ iMac (2020) and laptops with INTEL 11th Gen Series and AMD 5000 Series processors.

Source : Team Group

