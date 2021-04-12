TEAMGROUP has this week announced the imminent availability of its new CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD providing high-speed transfers with read and write speeds up to 7000 MB/s and 6900 MB/s, respectively. The new Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage is equipped with two patented heat sinks and will be available to purchase worldwide during May 2021 priced at $229 for the 1 TB version and $429 for the 2 TB SSD capacity.

“The first in the industry to incorporate two patented heat sinks, giving you the benefits of a patented high-strength aluminum heat sink and a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink at the same time, so you can choose your preferred method for dissipating heat.”

Features of the Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD include:

– Enjoy the lightning speed of the PCIe Gen4 x4

– Featuring two patented heat sinks

– Effective cooling—flexible installation

– Supports the latest NVMe 1.4 standard

– Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M541645)

– Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703921)

– China Utility Patent (number: CN 211019739 U)

“The patented high-strength aluminum heat sink features a unique thermal diversion design, capable of effectively reducing the temperature by up to 15%. The patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink features graphene material with excellent thermal conduction performance, delivering heat dissipation rates of up to 9%[3]. Two patented heat sinks allow for flexible assembly without interference issues.”

“Supports the latest NVMe 1.4 standard, optimizes the NVM sets distribution mechanism and Predictable Latency Mode (PLM), effectively reducing latency, while minimizing read/write damage and improving system QoS. Uses the latest Read Recovery Level (RRL) technology to extend the SSD’s service life.”

Source : Team Group

