Huntkey GS Series PC power supply range upgraded

If you are considering building a new gaming PC or workstation you may be interested to know that Huntkey has this week announced they have upgraded their range of GS Series PC power supplies. The range includes four different models taking the form of the GS500, GS550, GS600 and GS700 all of which have been optimised and tweaked. The GS Series power supply units were launched around three years ago, and now they are upgraded to better meet the players’ gaming demands. They have been hot sellers in the southeast and middle Asia markets since their launch in 2017. They are equipped with choicest components to provide power outputs from 350 watts to 600 watts.

Features of the new range of power supplies from Huntkey :

– High Quality and Advanced Circuit Design – They are made with selected components to ensure quality. They are equipped with Active PFC, dual forward topology and double EMI filters to improve power efficiency, as well as increase the performance and stability of the users’ PC system.

– 80 Plus Certified Energy – They are 80 Plus certified, meaning recognition of high energy efficiency, which can exceed 85% at 50% load, and reach up to 82% at 20% and 100% load.

– Extremely Silent Fan – They are designed with a 120 mm temperature control fan, which can operate more smoothly without friction and control the rotating speed intelligently. The fan operates extremely silent to offer a better user experience.

– Multiple Protections – Multiple protections include SCP, OPP, OVP, OCP and UVP to minimize the risk of damage from short circuit, over load, over voltage, under voltage and over current.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Huntkey, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official product pages via the link below.

Source : Huntkey

