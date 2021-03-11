Antec NX410 PC chassis case



Antec has introduced a new midi tower case this week in the form of the Antec NX410, available in both black and white finishes. The PC chassis offers users seven expansion slots : two 3.5″ bays (one convertible for 2.5″), and three dedicated 2.5″ bays provide enough room for drives and cards. The entry-level enclosure measures 390 mm x 210 mm x 485 mm (D x W x H) and is compatible with ATX, micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. Other features include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports on the front panel as well as being supplied with three ARGB fans.

“Antec’s NX -Series offers a wide range of gaming cases featuring LED lighting and eye-catching front panel designs. The new NX410 case ensures an easy building experience, supports high end components without breaking the bank. It features a tempered glass side panel to show off the components. The NX410 supports VGA cards with a length of up to 335 mm and CPU-radiators with a maximum height of 168 mm. It accommodates up to a total of six 120 mm fans and includes a total of three ARGB fans (two 140 mm fans in the front, one 120 mm fan in the rear) to start with. Furthermore, the NX410 offers space for a 360 mm water-cooling radiator in the front, a 280 mm radiator on the top and a 140 mm radiator at the rear of the chassis.”

Source : Antec

