Passkeys passwordless logins unveiled by 1Password

1Password has unveiled a new technology it has been creating in the form of Passkeys, allowing users to use passwordless logins to access their secure accounts. “Imagine being able to get things done online without passwords getting in the way. Passkeys unlock a new, simpler approach to signing in that works wherever you do – across any device, anywhere in the world.”

Passkeys will be rolling out to the 1Password platform early in 2023, although you can try out the live demonstration today over on the official 1Password website and sign-up for early access if you would like to try the new technology before it rolls out to the masses.

Passkeys have been created let you sign in to apps and websites without a password and take the form of digital credentials that are stored on your devices. Once installed you can then login to your secure accounts using biometrics. “This makes them convenient and practical while still being highly secure. Using a passkey to sign in feels just like unlocking your phone with your fingerprint or face” explains 1Password.

“Your credentials don’t just protect your accounts: they let you work efficiently, shop safely, and safeguard your most precious information. To build a successful passwordless future, we must keep passkeys useful, accessible, and convenient for everyone. That’s why the only way forward is to keep control of your data where it belongs: with you. Passkeys unlock a new, simpler approach to signing in that works wherever you do – across any device, anywhere in the world. Passkeys are coming to 1Password in early 2023.”

“Passkeys are more secure than passwords: each account gets its own key, and they can’t be stolen in a data breach. But how you store them matters. When it comes to protecting your data, “good enough”…isn’t good enough. Passkeys should work seamlessly – without compromise or workarounds. You should be able to use the app or device of your choice to create, manage, and authenticate with passkeys.”

“Today, you get to choose how you manage your passwords – and who you trust to protect those credentials. As passkeys become more common, we need to ensure that choice remains yours to make.”

Source : 1Password





