Pascal’s Wager adds mouse and keyboard gaming support to the iPad (Video)

Pascal’s Wager is one of the first games to support the mouse and keyboard for gaming controls on Apple’s iPad.

The support was added yesterday to the game in a software update and now we get to have a look at keyboard and mouse gaming on the iPad in a new video from Max Tech.

This is a feature that Apple announced a while back and it is one that many iPad gamers will be happy about.

We can expect more iPad games to add support for mouse and keyboard controls, this could make gaming a lot more popular on the iPad, it will be interesting to see what games add the support in the future.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

