Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition unveiled

Panerai and Brabus have teamed up on a new exclusive version of the Panerai Submersible, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition.

The new Panerai Submersible S Blue Shadow Edition is designed to match the new Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day boat that we saw earlier, the watch will be limited to just 200 units.

Matching the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day boat, which will likewise celebrate its debut at the 2022 Palma International Boat Show, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition impresses with an array of blue and gray tones.

The watch will be strictly limited to only 200 pieces worldwide. Composed of titanium and shaped using the process of Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), a method of 3D printing technology that produces volumes that are both strong and lightweight, the case measures 47mm in diameter. The construction of the case, which features the signature Panerai cushion shape and crown protector, offers both performance and a striking matte finish with an assertive presence. Both the unidirectional rotating bezel and lever heighten the standout aspect of the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition. They are made from Carbotech, a material based on carbon fiber with a variegated pattern that gives each watch a unique character and boasts durability, lightness, and high resistance to corrosion. Blue Super-LumiNova™ on the indices and hands make for highly legible and striking accents.



Source Brabus

