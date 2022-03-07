New Brabus 900 based on the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+

Brabus has unveiled the latest modified Mercedes, the new Brabus 900 which is based on the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+.

The new Brabus 900 comes with 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds.

As the name suggests, the BRABUS 900 of the 2022 vintage has a particularly powerful heart under the hood. Thanks to an increase in swept volume to 4.5 liters (275 cubic inches) and a special high-performance turbocharging system, the BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine produces an output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp). The peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) is limited in the vehicle to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).

As a result, the all-wheel-drive sedan slings itself from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. The 300-km/h (186 mph) barrier falls after a mere 23.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 330 km/h (205 mph) to protect the tires.

In order to combine these speeds with maximum handling stability, the BRABUS designers went into the wind tunnel to develop exposed-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components that generate additional downforce. The supercar is equipped with 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech wheels and a lowering module for the standard air suspension system to further optimize looks and dynamic handling.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 900 over at Brabus at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Brabus

