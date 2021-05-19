Panasonic Toughbook S1 rugged tablet



Panasonic has this week introduced a new rugged android tablet in the form of the Toughbook S1 which is now available to purchase priced at €1,110. The tablet runs the Android 10 operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm SDM660 Octa-Core CPU supported by 4 GB of RAM memory and 64 GB of storage.

“The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is ergonomically designed and lightweight (426 g) and with or without a handstrap it fits conveniently and comfortably in one-hand for use over long periods of time. Even in all weather conditions, the outdoor readable display is easy to use with a market-leading brightness of up to 500 cd/m² and enhanced anti-reflection technology ensuring clarity in the brightest sunlight. Rainy days and the need to remove safety gloves are also operational problems of the past when working with the TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet because of its effective rain-mode and glove-enabled touch screen. For those needing to capture signatures or complete reports or forms, the optional stylus pen is accurate and easy to use.”

TOUGHBOOK S1 – When Design meets Rugged

“The modern mobile worker deserves a mobile computing device designed for their everyday needs – not just another consumer tablet in a hardcase with all the potential problems they bring,” said Baris Koc, European Product Manager for rugged mobile IT at Panasonic. “The TOUGHBOOK S1 is that professional mobile workforce device. It’s built without compromise to meet the very specific and practical everyday needs of both the users and the IT administrators deploying and maintaining them.”

