Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 and 33 rugged tablets

Panasonic Connect has announced updates to its TOUGHBOOK G2 and 33 models, enhancing them with Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs. The new G2mk2 and 33mk3 are rugged, detachable tablets designed to meet the needs of modern mobile workers across various industries. Key features and improvements include:

– Performance: Both models are equipped with Intel Core i5 processors, with an optional Intel Core i7 upgrade, and feature Intel Iris Xe Graphics for demanding applications.

– Modularity: The G2mk2 offers enhanced customization with a modular design, including a new fingerprint reader for secure data access and a MicroSD Memory Card Slot for easy data transfer.

– Connectivity: The devices are 5G-ready and include Thunderbolt connectivity for high-speed data transfers, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for optimized bandwidth usage.

– Ruggedness: The tablets are built to military-grade standards, with IP65-rated protection against water and dust, ensuring durability in various work environments.

– Battery Life: While battery life remains unchanged, the measurement of performance and battery life has been updated to reflect the usage patterns of modern workers.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 2024

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

These rugged devices, known for their durability, have been upgraded to meet the needs of professionals, who work in emergency services, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and defense. At the heart of these updates is the integration of Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs. This means that these tablets are now equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 processors, and for those who need even more power, there’s an option to upgrade to Core i7. This upgrade is not just about raw power; it also includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics to ensure that even the most intensive applications run smoothly. This is crucial for fieldwork that requires complex computing capabilities.

But performance isn’t the only thing that’s been improved. The G2mk2 model now features a modular design that allows you to customize the tablet to fit your specific needs. A new fingerprint reader has been added to keep your sensitive information secure. Plus, there’s a MicroSD Memory Card Slot to make managing your data on the go a breeze.

Connectivity

Staying connected is vital, especially when you’re mobile. That’s why these TOUGHBOOK tablets are now 5G-ready, ensuring you have fast and reliable internet access wherever your work takes you. The addition of Thunderbolt ports means you can transfer data quickly, which is essential for urgent tasks. And with Wi-Fi 6E technology, you’ll experience the latest in wireless communication, with enhanced bandwidth and reduced interference.

Durability is a hallmark of the TOUGHBOOK series, and the G2mk2 and 33mk3 models continue this legacy. They’re built to military-grade specifications, offering IP65-rated protection against water and dust. This means they can withstand the most challenging work environments, from dusty job sites to wet outdoor locations.

Panasonic has also taken a realistic approach to battery life metrics. They’ve updated the measurements to better reflect how today’s mobile workforce uses their devices. This gives you a clearer expectation of how long the tablet will operate on a single charge, helping you plan your workday more effectively and avoid interruptions.

For professionals who operate in fields where resilience and reliability are non-negotiable, the updated Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2mk2 and 33mk3 tablets are engineered to support high-performance needs in any location. These enhancements are designed to ensure that you can maintain peak performance, no matter where your job takes you. With the latest Intel CPUs and a suite of improvements, these rugged, detachable tablets are ready to support you in the most demanding of work sectors.



