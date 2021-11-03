Panasonic GN01 wearable speaker features 3 game modes and provides comfortable immersive sound

If you have been patiently waiting for the availability of the new Panasonic GN01 first neck-type 4-channel surround speaker to be made available be pleased to know the wearable speaker is now available to purchase from online retailers priced at around £160. Designed to provide users with a natural immersive and realistic surround sound experience three gaming sound modes were developed jointly with the Final Fantasy XIV Online sound team from Square Enix.

The wearable speaker features 4 speakers located at the front and rear of the speaker housing to provide a realistic sound experience and allowing you to immerse yourself in the game. Designed to be worn on your shoulders the Panasonic GN01 wearable speaker can be switch between 3 modes depending on the game you are playing and include a Role Playing Game mode, First Person Shooter mode and Voice mode.

Panasonic GN01 wearable speaker

“For voice duties, the GN01 is equipped with a high-performance noise and echo cancelling dual microphone. This allows you to chat clearly with other players without interference from the powerful sound of the speakers. As a gamer you want a fast response, so you will appreciate the 3m long USB cable that transmits the sound signals without any delay. Many game consoles enable connections with a single USB cable, just be sure to check the instruction manual of your gaming device. The GN01 can be operated easily while gaming: Two mute buttons let you control microphone and videogame. Wired connection is offered as USB and AUX option.”

Source : Panasonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals