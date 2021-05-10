OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 lands on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 and the update brings a range of new features and improvements.

The OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 software update brings some improvements to the camera on the two handsets and more.

Here is what is included in the update:

System

• Improved charging performance

• Fixed the small probability lagging issue of

keyboard

• Fixed known issues and improved system

stability

• Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera

• Improved the HDR effect in some shooting

scenes

• Improved the white balance performance of

the rear camera

Network

• Improved the stability of network

Communication

• Improved the performance of Wi-Fi

connection

You can find out more details about the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

