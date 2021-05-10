OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 lands on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 and the update brings a range of new features and improvements.
The OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 software update brings some improvements to the camera on the two handsets and more.
Here is what is included in the update:
System
• Improved charging performance
• Fixed the small probability lagging issue of
keyboard
• Fixed known issues and improved system
stability
• Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
Camera
• Improved the HDR effect in some shooting
scenes
• Improved the white balance performance of
the rear camera
Network
• Improved the stability of network
Communication
• Improved the performance of Wi-Fi
connection
You can find out more details about the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro over at OnePlus at the link below.
Source OnePlus
