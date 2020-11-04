OxygenOS 10.5.1 lands on the OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus has released a software update for their new OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.5.1.

The OxygenOS 10.5.1 software update brings some performance improvements and alos fixes some minor issues on the handset, you can see what it is included in the update below.

We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.1 [EU only] for OnePlus Nord N100



Changelog

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting experience with camera

Network Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Bluetooth Improve Bluetooth compatibility



We look forward to hearing your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum here: https://forums.oneplus.com/feedback/.

You can find out more information on the new OxygenOS 10.5.1 software update for the OnePlus Nord 100 smartphone at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals