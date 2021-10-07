OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter

OWC has introduced a new Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort adapter making it easy to add 4K or 8K displays to your workstation or gaming PC. The dual adapter supports DisplayPort 1.4 technology to deliver up to 4x higher resolution when compared to the older DisplayPort 1.2 standard. Priced at $78 the Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort adapter is currently discounted from $99.95 for a limited time. Possible applications include :

Stream high-resolution, life-like content on multiple monitors; keep active projects open on one display while viewing members of an on-line meeting on another display; Watch chat boxes and connect with your followers easier on a second display.

learning is highly improved as you can read text or watch the instructor on one display as you take notes on a second display.

Stretch that racing and flight sim game across two screens for an unbelievable view. Dedicate one screen as a dedicated map or voice chat display to eliminate the hassle of minimizing game windows.



Thunderbolt to Dual DisplayPort adapter

– See it all: watch videos, play games, create crisp digital signage walls, and make eye-catching presentations on a DisplayPort display or projector

– High speed: HBR3 for higher refresh rates and up to 8K UHD resolution

– Full display potential: DSC (Display Stream Compression) compatible for even higher refresh rates and up to dual 8K displays

– Mobile ready: bus-powered and compact for use anywhere

– Hear more: supports multichannel high-definition digital audio formats

– Efficient: enables high resolutions on two displays without draining system resources

– Mobile ready: bus-powered and compact for use anywhere

“The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dual DisplayPort Adapter enables you to work with newfound multitasking ease. Create graphics-intensive content and edit photos with more precision. Keep projects active on one screen while attending a video meeting on the other. Create a panoramic video wall for digital signage application. And when it’s time for play, this adapter provides higher resolutions and refresh rates for the most immersive video gaming experience available.”

For full specifications, purchasing options and availability of the DisplayPort adapter jump over to the official OWC product page by following the link below.

Source : OWC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals