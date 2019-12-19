OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS with 4 SATA Bays, SoftRAID, 1.5 GB/s and more

OWC has launched its new ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS offering 4 SATA Bays capable of storing up to 16 TB of data and offering transfer speeds of up to 1.5 GB/s. The OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS can be daisy chained to five additional ThunderBay 4 mini solutions to create massive storage capacities. Merge them with SoftRAID for even more flexibility, capacity, and capability. Or if speed is what you’re after, connect multiple ThunderBay 4 mini solutions to multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports on your Mac or PC to achieve exponential speed capabilities says OWC.

“With four 2.5-inch drive bays, ThunderBay 4 mini transforms SSDs and HDDs into a pro-grade, Thunderbolt 3 storage solution in a compact design. The rugged heat-dissipating aluminum enclosure features two Thunderbolt 3 ports for up to 1556MB/s speeds, so you can breeze through personal and business backups all the way up to today’s highest resolution audio, photo, and video formats.”

“Expand production capabilities in industry-leading creative platforms like Final Cut X, Avid Pro Tools, Apple Pro Logic, and Adobe Lightroom, edit large images, manage massive photo and audio libraries, store drone videos, use it as a transport drive…whatever the day or project demands, the ThunderBay 4 mini is the perfect workflow solution. Beyond storage, the sky is the limit for what you can connect. Attach a 5K Thunderbolt display or two 4K displays. Place a USB 3.1 device at the end of the chain. With an extra Thunderbolt 3 port, you have the flexibility to add to your daisy-chain and master any task at hand.”

Features of the OWC ThunderBay 4 mini :

– Retasks/maximizes SSD potential: four 2.5-inch drive bays

– Pro-grade speeds: up to 1556MB/s with (2) Thunderbolt 3 ports (Thunderbolt 2/Thunderbolt backward compatible)1

– Daisy-chain expansion: add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices

– Deployment ready: solutions undergo rigorous multi-hour drive burn-in

– Near silent operation: heat dissipating aluminum with 32.5dB cooling fan

– Includes SoftRAID: robust software for creating, monitoring, and managing advanced RAID sets

– Worry free: up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery

Source :OWC

