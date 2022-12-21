OWC MacDrive 11 Pro Public Beta starts

Anyone interested in trying out the new OWC MacDrive 11 Pro application designed for accessing Mac disks in Windows. Will be pleased to know that the engineers and development team at OWC have announced the start of the OWC MacDrive 11 Pro Public Beta. New APFS features include : Full read and write support for APFS disks, APFS crash protection, Support multi-volume APFS disks, Mount any snapshot on APFS volumes, APFS formatting and read and write files that are included in snapshots.

“MacDrive 11 Pro is the most powerful, most complete, most trusted solution for accessing Mac disks in Windows. No other single software offers full access and management of APFS, HFS+, and HFS disks. By joining the public beta, you can help shape MacDrive 11 Pro by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think. The feedback provided will help our QA teams locate potential issues and make the final product even better.”

OWC MacDrive 11 Pro Public Beta

“The all-new version of MacDrive has been updated from top to bottom, featuring a new look, and for the first time, full APFS support for Windows. The OWC Windows software team has developed the most complete implementation of APFS support in Windows including full read and write support for APFS, HFS+ and HFS disks, as well as APFS-specific features like crash protection, snapshot mounting, and APFS formatting.”

Source : OWC





