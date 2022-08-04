OWC Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD

OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.

– OWC Envoy Pro FX from $219.00 in capacities now up to 4 TB

– OWC Envoy Pro SX from $179.00 00 in capacities now up to 4 TB

“Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It’s so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Whether dropping it in a puddle or suspending it in zero-G, the Envoy Pro FX has all the right stuff. Fast, tough, Bus-powered (no AC adapter needed) portability.

OWC Envoy Pro FX portable external SSD :

Plug & play with past, present, and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Supports outstanding performance capability of up to 2800 MB/s with Thunderbolt

Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today

Virtually indestructible and officially Certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

That’s many feature boxes checked off. The OWC Envoy Pro FX goes to the next level by being the ideal drive for various uses, ranging from photography, video, and document storage backups to a secondary/portable OS boot drive. The perfect on-set project drive for editing dailies, multi-angled camera shots, utilizing large sample libraries within audio projects, or portable Steam games library.”

“The Envoy Pro FX portable SSD provides out-of-this-world performance and is the first of its kind universal Thunderbolt drive to work via USB-C and USB-A. Plug it into yesterday’s and today’s Thunderbolt and USB equipped Macs and PCs.”

