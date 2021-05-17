ADATA has this month introduced their new ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D45 RGB and GAMMIX D45G DDR4 memory modules, offering users a ” rugged industrial designs and equally robust capabilities”reads the press release. The new XPG SPECTRIX and GAMMIX D45G memory has been specifically designed for over clockers and gamers seeking reliable overclocking performance. The memory is equipped with black armor-like aluminium exteriors with ridges, and are only equipped with the highest quality IC chips and PCBs and feature Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0 support, created to make overclocking a easy while still providing system stability.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Users can set the RGB lighting on the SPECTRIX D45G exactlythe way they want it. They can choose from different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or sync the lights with their favorite jams via Music Mode. All this can be done through the XPG RGB Sync app or RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands, including those from ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock.”

“Instead of adjusting individual parameters in BIOS, users can do it right through their PC’s operating system. Both modules have been rigorously tested, and verified to work with the latest AMD platforms for hassle-free compatibility and seamless performance. Both modules come in the following capacities – 8, 16, and 32 GB.”

Source : TPU

