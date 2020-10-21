Overclocked Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

Earlier this week the Raspberry Pi Foundation, launched its new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 offering a wide variety of different configurations depending on your exacting requirements. Prices start from just $25 and options to add wireless connectivity as well as up to 8 GB RAM are available. If you are interested in learning more about the performance of the latest Compute Module 4 a new video published by Jeff Geerling who has overclocked the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Stephanie with checking out. “Everyone knows you can overclock the Pi 4. But what happens when you overclock a Compute Module 4? The results surprised me!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Phoronix script is meant to be run as the root user.This script should never be run on a system/partition you care about. You should only run this on a system that you intend to use only for benchmarking and can reinstall or re-flash easily.”

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

– 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

– VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

– 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

– 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

– Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

– Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

– Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

– Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

– Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

– Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

– 28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

During testing and overclocking of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 the Phoronix Raspberry Pi Benchmark Suite was used to provide results and is available to download from GitHub if you would like to carry out your very own Raspberry Pi overclocking tests.

Source : Jeff Geerling : Github

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals