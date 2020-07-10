Oura smart ring 2 teardown by iFixit

Anyone interested in learning more about the workings hidden inside the Oura smart ring, may be interested in a new teardown published by the team at iFixit. Equipped with infrared LEDs, NTC temperature sensors, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. Oura has been created to provies users with the most precise and convenient place to capture body measurements like heart rate, HRV, temperature, steps, and more.

“The Oura Ring 2 came out in May 2019, but it didn’t become mainstream news until the NBA got one for each player to try to detect early signs of COVID-19. There are a lot of questions about the effectiveness of the Oura Ring, but one thing’s for sure: it’s jam-packed with a lot of tech for such a small device.”

“The Oura Ring is interesting for a whole basket of reasons. If you’re a sports fan, you’re probably rooting for the Oura Ring 2 to work so we can have basketball back in our lives. If you’re a biohacking fan, you might be interested because it monitors your vitals and analyzes your sleep. We’ve seen a lot of similar gimmicky devices over the years, but it’s in our blood to understand how new tech works—so we took it apart to find out what tech is hiding underneath that .25 Oz of titanium. ”

Source : iFixit : Oura

