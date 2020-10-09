New Corsair MP400 M.2 NVMe SSD equipped with High-Density 3D QLC NAND now available

Corsair has this week launched a new solid-state disk in the form of the MP400 M.2 NVMe SSD which is now available to purchase directly from the official Corsair website as well as the companies worldwide network of retailers and distributors. The MP400 offers storage capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB with an 8 TB model also soon expected to be made available.

“Conveniently slotting directly into a motherboard thanks to its M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP400 boasts wide-ranging compatibility and high-bandwidth performance, while its high-density 3D QLC NAND memory ensures better value than previous generation TLC NAND, able to store more data in the same amount of physical space.”

“Like all CORSAIR solid state drives, the MP400 combines with free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates right from the desktop. With endurance up to 1,600 TB Written and a five-year warranty for guaranteed peace of mind, the CORSAIR MP400 makes incredible M.2 performance and massive capacities available to more PC builds than ever before.”

The Corsair MP400 Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers up to 3,400MB/s sequential read and up to 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds, utilizing the high-capacity 3D QLC NAND memory to its full effect

Source : Corsair :

