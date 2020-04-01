MyCanoe POP origami folding canoe Kickstarter campaign finishes today

A new origami folding canoe is now coming to the end of its Kickstarter campaign after successfully raising over $85,000. The MyCanoe POP has been designed to provide the ultimate paddling experience and offer adventurers a folding canoe that can be transformed from carry case to launch in just five minutes. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the MyCanoe POP, which is now available from $799 or roughly £621 via Kickstarter.

The MyCanoe POP measures 14.5ft in length and weighs approximately 50lbs and is capable of folding into a 3-foot carrying case, and takes just 5 minutes to assemble, say its creators.

“Designed for every type of paddler, POP allows for easy transition in and out of the water and has built-in keels on the bow and stern for improved stability and tracking – which benefits even the least experienced adventurer. Canoes are a great way to enjoy the outdoors from a unique vantage point – on your own, with a friend, or with your dogs. Unfortunately, canoes can be hard to transport and store, simply because of their size. MyCanoe POP solves for that. It is a two-person, 50-pound, 14-foot canoe that folds and unfolds like origami in a matter of minutes. It comes with two seats and a carrying case, which doubles as the canoe floor.”

“Intense research, planning, testing and design went into POP and it’s carrying case. The case itself becomes the canoe’s floor, adding structural support. Each MyCanoe POP is made entirely of marine-grade UV-treated custom double-layer polypropylene composite which is able to withstand 20,000 fold cycles. Even with daily canoe outings, the folded segments were constructed to last over 10 years.”

Source : Kickstarter

