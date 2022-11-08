Organize your desk with Gather

Gather is a new modular magnetic organisation system that allows you to easily organize your desk space exactly how you would like. Quickly convert your desk from a cluttered space into an organized area where everything has its own space within easy reach. Helping you achieve increase productivity, focus and clarity. Consisting of a range of different organisers you can pick and choose exactly what you need for your desk depending on your requirements, space and budget.

“The new Gather Collection simplifies your desk by providing a home for all of your essential items. The magnetic system allows for complete flexibility so you can create your perfect setup. Gather is crafted from premium materials in Pennsylvania, USA. Gather is designed to make your life easier. When all of your essential items have a dedicated spot, you don’t have to waste time searching for them.”

Organise your desk

If the Gather crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Gather Desk organizer project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We all have different preferences on how we like to set things up (shoutout to all my fellow lefties out there). Gather allows you to tailor your setup to exactly how you like to work. As your needs change, Gather changes with you. Everything is held in place by super strong magnets. This keeps things nice and neat, but also makes it easy to switch things up. Now when your coworker (or dog) accidentally bumps your desk, everything stays put.”

“Gather’s minimalist aesthetic makes it easy to customize any workspace. Whether your working from home or heading into the office, it’s nice to have a space that feels unique to you. When you’re deep into a project things get messy. But that’s how real work gets done. The Gather Collection gives you an easy way to reset your desk and your mind.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Desk organiser, jump over to the official Gather crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals