Oppo Reno7 Z 5G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo Reno7 Z 5G, the specs have been revealed ahead of its official launch.

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 60Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Oppo Reno7 Z 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it will also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage the device will feature a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The handset will also feature a 4500 mAh battery and it will come with 33W fast charging, this will apparently charge the device to 100 percent in 63 minutes.

Other specifications on the Reno7 Z 5G smartphone will include a range of cameras including a 16-megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The device will come in a choice of two colors, black, and Rainbow, which can be seen in the photo. As yet there are no details on how much the new Oppo Reno7 Z 5G handset will cost.

