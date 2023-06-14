Oppo Reno 9A smartphone unveiled

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Oppo Reno 9A and the handset is being launched in Japan. The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.
The Oppo Reno 9A comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, the device comes with ColorOS 13 and Android 13 and it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.
On the rear of the Reno 9A, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and for taking selfies.
The device will retail for 42m545 Yen which is around $303 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Moon White and Night Black, as yet there are no details on whether it will be launched in other countries.
Source Playfuldroid
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.