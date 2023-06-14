Oppo Reno 9A smartphone unveiled

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Oppo Reno 9A and the handset is being launched in Japan. The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Oppo Reno 9A comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, the device comes with ColorOS 13 and Android 13 and it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the rear of the Reno 9A, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and for taking selfies.

The device will retail for 42m545 Yen which is around $303 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Moon White and Night Black, as yet there are no details on whether it will be launched in other countries.

Source Playfuldroid



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals