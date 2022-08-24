Oppo Reno 8 launching in Europe 31st August

Oppo has announced that they will be launching the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones in Europe on the 31st of August.

The new Oppo Reno 8 Series will be made official at 13.30 BST or 14.30 CET on the 31st of August 2022.

OPPO’s Reno series is a line of camera-focused smartphones that empower users to capture the world around them. Reno8 series, the latest generation of Reno, features exceptional low-light imaging capabilities. Equipped with OPPO’s first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, the Reno8 Pro enables ultra-clear photography and videography, even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

Alongside the Reno8 series, OPPO will also launch a set of IoT products, including its first tablet OPPO Pad Air in Europe during the event.

Reno8 series will launch in Paris, a special place for OPPO. In 2018, the revolutionary Find X Series was launched at the iconic Louvre Museum, and the launch marked OPPO’s first event in Europe. And now, four years later, OPPO returns to the City of Light to showcase the new Reno8 series with the first offline product launch in years.

Oppo has revealed that the launch event for their new Reno 8 Series will be live streamed on their YouTube channel, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source Oppo

