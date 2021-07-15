Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Oppo Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphones were made official yesterday and now we get to see the handsets in an unboxing video.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone and its range of features. Lets find out more details about the handset.

As a reminder the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

The handset comes with two RAM options, you can either choose 8GB or 12GB of RAM and two storage options you can choose 128GB or 256GB of built in storage.

The device is also equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, there is also a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Reno 6 Pro 5G there is a 32 megapixel camera with a f/2.4 lens and it is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. It can also record Full HD video in 1080p at 30 fps.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup, this include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

