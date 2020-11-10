Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone gets 3C certification

The new Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon and now the handset has received 3C certification.
The handset will apparently comes with a 4300 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging, it will apparently be powered by a Snapdragon 775G mobile procesor.
The new Oppo Reno 5 5G will comes with a 6.43 inch OLED display, no details on the resolution but it will probably be Full HD+.
The handset will come with Android 11 and it will come in a range of colors including Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red, it is expected to launch in either December or January.
Source GSM Arena