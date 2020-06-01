Oppo Reno 4 smartphone gets benchmarked

The new Oppo Reno 4 is expected to be made official on the 5th of June and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The devices was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number OPPO PDNM00 and the listing confirmed some of the details about this new smartphone.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM.

Oppo are also expected to offer other versions of the handset with different RAM options, we are expecting an 8GB model. The handset will come with a 6.4 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with a 4000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging and it will have a range of high end cameras, these should include a 48 megapixel main camera, plus and 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and 2 megapixel depth and macro camera.

The handset will come with dual camera on the front, these should include a 32 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary camera.

Source Mysmartprice, Playfuldroid

