Oppo Reno 4 Pro press renders leaked

The Oppo Reno 4 smartphone will launch later this month and now it looks like some press renders of the handset have been leaked.

These give us a look at the design of the handset and also some of its features, they show the quad camera setup on the back and the punch hole camera on the front.

The device will come with 6.55 inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and there will be two RAM options, 8GB and 12GB, we are also expecting a range of storage options.

On the back of the handset there will be a quad camera setup with a 8 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Up front there is expected to be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and it will come with a 4000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

Source Playfuldroid

