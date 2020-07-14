Oppo Reno 4 appears at Taiwan’s NCC

It looks like the Oppo Reno 4 is getting closed to launch as the handset has recently appeared at Taiwan’s NCC, the device is listed with the model number CPH2089.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and there will be two RAM options, 8GB and 128GB, we are also expecting a range of storage options.

The Oppo Reno 4 will feature four rear cameras which will include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is two cameras, one with a 32 megapixel sensor the other with a 2 megapixel sensor. The handset will come wity a 4000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The handset is expected to launch globally some time soon, as soon as we get some details on the exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

