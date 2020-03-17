Oppo Reno 3 Android smartphone launched

Oppo has added a new smartphone to is range with the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.4 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 pixels by 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Helio P90 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 44 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, an ultrawide camera and a depth camera. The device will also come with ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10 and a 4,025 mAh battery.

Source GSM Arena

