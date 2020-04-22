Oppo Reno 3 A is launching in India soon

The new Oppo Reno 3 was made official last month and now Oppo is launching slightly different version of the handset in India, the Oppo Reno 3 A.

The Oppo Reno 3 A will coke with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The handset will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it will also come with a 4,025 mAh battery. The device will come with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.1.

TheReno 3 A will feature four rear cameras, these will include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. As yet there is no exact release date for the handset as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Ishan Agarwal, Price Babba

