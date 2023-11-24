Oppo Reno 11 smartphone unveiled

Oppo has announced two new smartphones, the IOppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. The Reno 11 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, providing a vibrant and sharp visual experience with a 1080p resolution. A standout feature is its 10-bit screen that supports a high 120 Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, making the display exceptionally smooth and responsive – ideal for both gaming and general use.

Under the hood, the Reno 11 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and the handset comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, you can choose from 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, these include a front-facing 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, on the front there is a 50 MP Sony LYT600 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, offering high-quality image capture. The inclusion of autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures sharp, stable shots even in challenging conditions.

There is also an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter with a 112-degree Field of View that allows for expansive landscape and group photos, plus a 2 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom is specifically designed for capturing detailed and aesthetically pleasing portrait shots.

The handset also comes with a 4800 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, pricing for the device starts at CNY 2,499 which is about $350 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



