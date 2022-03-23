Oppo K10 smartphone gets official

Oppo is launching a new smartphone in India, the Oppo K10 and the handset comes with a 6.59 inch LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and the device also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo K10 also comes with 128GB of included storage for both memory options, if you need some extra storage, then there is a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33Q charging which can charge the handset to 50% in just 26 minutes. The device also comes with reverse charging.

There are a number of cameras on the new Oppo K10, with three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Oppo K10 smartphone will retail for INR 14,990 which is about $197n at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

