Oppo Find X8 Pro: Is It Worth the Price?

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has made a significant impact in the smartphone market in 2024, establishing itself as a top-tier flagship device. With its impressive array of features, sleek design, and powerful performance, it has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. In the video below, Tech Spurt delves into the various aspects of the Oppo Find X8 Pro to determine whether it justifies its premium price tag.

Key Features

Sleek and durable design with IP69 water and dust resistance

Vibrant 6.78-inch OLED display with 2160 Hz PWM dimming

Powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

Versatile quad 50 MP camera setup with 4K video recording and Dolby Vision HDR support

Long-lasting 5,910 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Feature-rich software with AI summary, mindfulness tools, and extended software support

Enhanced security with optical in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology

Immersive audio experience with stereo speakers and solid Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and Durable Design

The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a stunning design that immediately catches the eye. The device features a large 6.8-inch display with gently curved edges, creating an immersive visual experience. The pearl white finish adds a touch of elegance, while the prominent camera module on the back gives it a distinctive look. Oppo has also ensured the phone’s durability by equipping it with IP69 water and dust resistance, providing peace of mind in various environmental conditions.

Vibrant and Eye-Friendly Display

One of the standout features of the Oppo Find X8 Pro is its exceptional display. The 6.78-inch OLED screen offers a high resolution and impressive brightness levels, resulting in vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re browsing through photos, watching videos, or playing games, the display delivers a captivating experience. Additionally, Oppo has implemented 2160 Hz PWM dimming technology, which effectively reduces eye strain during prolonged use, making it more comfortable for users to engage with the device for extended periods.

Powerful Performance and Smooth User Experience

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which offers optimized performance and efficiency. The device handles demanding tasks and multitasking with ease, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. The phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, providing a user-friendly interface and a range of useful features. Whether you’re a power user or a casual smartphone user, the Oppo Find X8 Pro delivers a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Versatile and High-Quality Camera Setup

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the quad 50 MP camera setup on the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The device features multiple sensors, including a primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning images in various scenarios. The dedicated camera button provides quick access to the camera app, making it convenient to capture fleeting moments. Moreover, the phone supports 4K video recording with Dolby Vision HDR, allowing users to create professional-grade videos with enhanced colors and dynamic range.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is equipped with a massive 5,910 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance even with heavy usage. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing social media, the phone can easily last a full day on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, the device supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery and get back to using your phone without any downtime.

Feature-rich software and Enhanced Security

Running on ColorOS 15, the Oppo Find X8 Pro offers a range of useful features and tools. Some notable additions include an AI summary function, which intelligently summarizes long articles or documents, and mindfulness tools to promote digital well-being. Oppo has also committed to providing five OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring that the device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period. Security is further enhanced by the optical in-display fingerprint sensor and advanced face unlock technology, providing multiple options for secure device access.

Immersive Audio Experience

While the Oppo Find X8 Pro lacks a traditional headphone jack, it compensates with its stereo speakers that deliver clear and immersive audio. Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or engaging in video calls, the audio quality is impressive. The device also offers solid Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily pair it with wireless headphones or speakers for a more personalized audio experience.

Summary

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has proven itself to be a formidable contender in the flagship smartphone market in 2024. With its impressive performance, long-lasting battery life, versatile camera capabilities, and feature-rich software, it offers a comprehensive package that caters to the needs and preferences of modern smartphone users. While it comes with a premium price tag, the Oppo Find X8 Pro justifies its cost by delivering a top-notch user experience and a range of advanced features.

If you’re in the market for a high-end smartphone that excels in all aspects, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is definitely worth considering. Its sleek design, vibrant display, powerful performance, and extensive features make it a compelling choice for anyone seeking a top-tier device.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



